Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, Avery Sparrow, Erik Morales and Oscar De La Hoya share their thoughts ahead of California event

Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico hosted a press conference today at the Golden Boy Headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif. ahead of the 12-round defense of his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against African warrior Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs). He was joined by co-main event fighters Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) and Avery “A-Plus” Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) who will battle in a 10-round lighweight fight. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

JAIME MUNGUIA, WBO Junior Middleweight Champion:

“I feel very happy to be the main event for this Mexican Independence Day fight. It’s going to be a great day for boxing and a great day for Mexico. My desire on September 14th is to demonstrate everything I’ve been learning with my new trainer Erick Morales. I have a great fighter in front of me and we are going to show it in the ring.”

“We know that Allotey is strong, fast and has a lot of knockouts. We will have to be very careful about that. But, I’ll be looking to give a great show, and I’ll look for the knockout on September 14.”

RYAN GARCIA. Lightweight Contender:

“Thank you to everyone who came here. Out of the three fights I was offered I knew Avery was the hardest. He’s a fast and undefeated counter puncher. He’s smart. I wanted to take the hardest fight I got offered. I’m going to bring my all and train like it’s my last, upping my speed and power. I’m going to bring my experience. I’ve seen a lot of fighters out there, and I’m going to bring those wins into the ring as well. Let’s all get ready! Avery is very fast and that’s what I’m going to have to train for. I know that my experience and my training will help me win this fight. I wanted to take on the hardest fight. I’m not trying to prove anything to myself, but to the people who doubt me and the people who don’t think I can handle this fight.”

AVERY SPARROW, Super Featherweight Contender:

“Thank you Golden Boy and all the fans for making this fight happen. Ryan knows I’m a good fighter and this is a big fight, I have a lot of support and people backing me. I’m on a different level than Ryan Garcia, and he hasn’t been to this level yet. I’ve fought fighters with similar experience before, but we will see what happens on September 14th. I hope to see everyone there.”

ERIK MORALES, Hall of Famer and Trainer of Jaime Munguia:

“I’m very grateful to be working with Munguia. He’s a great fighter and a young fighter with a lot of desire to show. It reminds me of when I was younger. He has been improving over our last two months of working together. I assure you that the Munguia you know will be different, but will also deliver the same explosive style he has. We are showing him and guiding him.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“As always we will have a very stacked undercard for this fight. We are excited to host this fight at one of the most exciting venues in California. Dignity Health Sports Park brings out the best in every fighter, so we can’t wait for the fans to experience this fight. This fight will also include a Mexican fiesta featuring bands and activations from Tecate and Orange Crush. The event will be streamed live on DAZN, where we are committed to making the best fights and giving fans and affordable price to watch. Our partners at DAZN have been instrumental in bringing affordable boxing to the masses and on a global scale.”

“We want to make sure that you’re watching the very best. We strongly feel that the fights we have scheduled for this event are even and will give fans their money’s worth. Avery knows what’s at stake and what can transpire by winning this fight. We are truly excited to be showcasing Munguia on an important day for boxing, especially now that he has a new trainer. We strongly feel this new trainer will bring out the best in Munguia. Munguia is willing to jump around into different divisions and every punch he throws is with bad intention. He’s a hard worker and he’s disciplined and dedicated. He’s also a real pleasure outside of the ring.”

FERNANDO BELTRAN, President of Zanfer Promotions:

“First of all, I would like to tell you that it’s an honor to be here in one of the best boxing companies in the world and with Oscar De La Hoya. I also have lots memories on this podium by being here with Erik Morales. Munguia is a special fighter and he will prove that he belongs on the top and fighting the best fighters out there, such as Canelo and Golovkin. I know everyone will enjoy this fight on Mexican Independence Day.”

