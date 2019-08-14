RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS; Returns Aug. 24 to Viejas Casino

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World-class professional boxing returns Saturday night, August 24, to Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California, which is located about 30 miles from San Diego, with another exciting installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, the Aug. 24th show will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Headlining the show is undefeated Irish middleweight prospect Connor “The Kid” Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs), who will meet San Diego veteran fighter Rafael “The Pride of San Diego” Ramon Ramirez (21-4-2, 4 KOs) in 10-round main event.

The 29-year-old Coyle, fighting out of Derry, Northern, Ireland, is a “legacy” fighter: his great grand-father and great-uncle, both named Spider Kelly, each were British Empire and Commonwealth featherweight champions, 16 years apart. They had 256 combined bouts between 1928 and 1962. There is a monument dedicated to their unique achievements in Derry, Northern Ireland, were Coyle was born, raised and lives.

Ramirez has gained invaluable experience as a past sparring partner for world champions such as Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Shane Mosely and Jose Luis Castillo.

Mexican super lightweight prospect Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (16-0, 12 KOs) takes on Fabian Lyimo (23-9-2, 15 KOs), of Tanzania, in the eight-round, co-featured event.

Unbeaten Chula Vista, CA welterweight Adrian Guttierrez (7-0-1, 4 KOs) is slated to face German “Tin Tan” Valdez (4-5-1, 1 KO), of Mexico, in a six-round bout.

Additional bouts will soon be announced. All fights and fights are subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $65.00, $55.00 and $45.00 and available to purchase by going online at www.viejas.com.

Doors Open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout starts at 5:30 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS commences at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.