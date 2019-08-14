Shawn Porter reveals his master plan of defeating Errol Spence and then facing Manny Pacquiao

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

You would think that Shawn Porter would have his back up against the wall with his next fight.

After all, it was just this past March when we saw Porter have to fight tooth and nail before pulling out a highly debated split-decision over Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in fight that many were split on. With the win, Porter made a first defense of the WBC welterweight title he captured from Danny Garcia back in September, and now he has a big fight lined up.

Porter was in Los Angeles earlier today to officially announce his September 28th fight on FOX pay per view against unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., who was also present. The two men have known each other for a while, but now comes the time for them to finally meet in the ring.

“This fight demands this kind of excitement and energy that we have here today,” said Porter at the press conference. “We’re coming to the STAPLES Center for these fans, because they give us the energy that we need. Being in this position is amazing and I love it. I’ve always looked forward to opportunities like this and I’m going to bring this same energy into the ring.”

Porter may be a big underdog heading into the contest, but seems to have something up his sleeve.

“I know what’s about to go down,” said Porter. “I know how great and how special this fight is going to be. The closer we get, the more excited I get. We will be prepared for it. People don’t understand the level that Errol and I are on. He’s expecting the same thing I’m expecting. We’re both training to go 12 hard rounds and out class each other. It’s all about that one moment, and I know I have what it takes to make that moment all mine. I’m looking forward to it. “

Spence appeared to be long avoided for many years at welterweight, as he yelled for the big names. Porter was busy handling business of his own, facing the likes of Garcia and Keith Thurman, and the stars have finally aligned for them to meet next month in Los Angeles.

“It was only a matter of time until this fight happened,” said Porter. “I’ve been patient my entire career and never rushed anything. For me, this fight is happening on time. He’s amongst the elite of this division now and will be after September 28 no matter what.”

Porter is ambitious, even to the point where he may be eyeing his next fight after Spence.

“When I beat Errol Spence Jr., it doesn’t mean he’s going away,” said Porter. “He’s still elite. But I’m going to take care of him September 28 and go after Manny Pacquiao. That’s the plan.”

Porter knows Pacquiao very well from their sparring sessions years back. Pacquiao’s name is one of the hottest in the sport, as he is coming off a big victory over Keith Thurman last month in Las Vegas.