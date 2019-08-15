Billy Joe Saunders wants Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, but Eddie Hearn has other plans

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 28-0 (13) has his sights sets on Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after his recent signing with Matchroom Boxing, but promoter Eddie Hearn has other names in mind.

Saunders, who formerly held the WBO middleweight title, was last in action in May when he outpointed Shefat Isufi over 12 rounds to claim the vacant WBO 168-pound strap.

Hearn has flagged old rival Chris Eubank Jr and WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith as potential opponents for his new signing.

“He wants these big fights at this stage of his career and it’s up to us to deliver those fights,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“Billy Joe, like Demetrius Andrade, Callum Smith are fighters that people don’t necessarily queue up to fight.

“You have to make those fights financially valuable to the opponent because they’re very good fighters. So they might end up fighting each other.

“Callum Smith vs Billy Joe Saunders has been discussed. That’s a great domestic fight that we’re going to look at.

“Demetrius Andrade vs Billy Joe Saunders, that fight was supposed to happen previously.

“Then you look at the other fighters, Gennady Golovkin, Canelo, Daniel Jacobs, so many opportunities across the weight classes.

“I really still like the Chris Eubank rematch, commercially, I think it’s a great fight. I think Billy Joe schools him but I think the build up, the anticipation, the grudge, I like that fight, I would be willing to make that fight next.

“Eubank is looking for opponents, if they want, they can come straight into that fight.”

Saunders defeated Eubank Jr by split decision in a fight for the Commonwealth middleweight title in November 2014.

Eubank Jr’s only other loss was on points to then-WBA 168-pound champion George Groves in February last year.