Kostya Tszyu wants Tim Tszyu to fight in Russia

Kostya Tszyu wants his rising star son Tim Tszyu to stage a fight in Russia.

Junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) scored a unanimous decision victory over Dwight Rithie 19-2 (2) at Sydney’s ICC Exhibition Centre on Wednesday night prompting calls for a big domestic matchup with former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

Horn is targeting a fight against Japan’s Olympic gold medallist Ryota Murata if he gets pasts Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31.

“My dad wants me to have a go there, there is plenty of interest,” Tszyu said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“There is plenty of interest in Moscow and you can imagine that 20 million people know the last name Tszyu.

“There is a lot of interest there.”

Tszyu will travel to Russia next week to reunite with his father and unwind after a long training camp for the Ritchie fight that included sparring with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

The 24-year-old warned Horn that that he is improving with every fight.

“He’s going to want sooner, for me the later the better,” Tszyu said. “I will get a few more fights in and I’m confident I will beat him [now] anyway.

“I’m 24 years old, I’m No.5 in the world now. I’ve got the world ahead of me. He’s how old now, 30? [Horn is 31] Time is running out.”

Horn refused to rule out a fight with Tszyu but said his primary target is another world title opportunity.

“Is it a fight I’m actually looking for? No,” Horn said. “I’m looking for world title fights and Tim Tszyu is not a world title fight. It’s a good domestic Australian fight and it would be good here, but it’s not what I’m after.

“Possibly if I get a break in fights and there’s no one else in the fights I want to get, Tim Tszyu will be a name on that list.

“Possibly in the future, sometime down the track, Tim Tszyu might be an opponent.”