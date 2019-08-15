Lucien Reid title journey compared to London buses

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

THE LONG RUNNING quest of Lucien Reid to become involved in title fights certainly rings true with the old saying about London buses.

Reid has been waiting, impatiently, for a title opportunity to come along then all of a sudden, like the buses, two have arrived at once.

‘Lethal’ Lucien, 25, will challenge for the British and Commonwealth super bantamweight titles held by Brad Foster when the pair meet at York Hall on September 14, live on BT Sport.

It is just reward for the 8-0-1 former amateur standout who has recently changed his training location from the base of Adam Booth in Redhill to Alan Smith’s thriving gym in Bromley.

After being kept waiting at the shelter for a lengthy period, Reid almost reached the point of believing his boxing bus would not ultimately arrive.

“I did, I’ve been calling for a title fight for years because, not being funny, with my amateur background I have done everything, boxed all different styles and I know what I am capable of,” explained the Hackney-born Reid, who made his professional debut in May 2015.

“To be honest, boxing journeyman-type opponents left me not getting up for it and that is why in my last fight (against the 9-1 Indi Sangha) I was happy to be up against someone with a good record.

“I want titles as I have a boy, who is six now, and he doesn’t care about me winning fights, he just wants me to have belts. I now just want to be one of those dads who can show off to him.”

Reid, who has previously been nominated for Southern Area and English honours that have not come to fruition, accepts he is probably not everybody’s ideal choice for when it comes to putting titles on the line.

“I think I have been too much of a risk for a champion to fight me with not much of a reward. Especially if they are not with Frank Warren. Why would they take a fight knowing they are going to lose?” added Reid, who suffered the only blemish to his record last time out against Sangha when the fight was stopped in the third round due to him sustaining a nasty cut above his right eye.

However, the fact that a double-title encounter comes next shows that no long-term harm was done to his prospects.

“It was annoying and, at the time, I was devastated, obviously. I was into my flow and feeling good, but now it looks like a blessing in disguise because look what has come from it.

“I’m hoping Brad Foster looked at that fight and thought ‘this will be easy’. That wasn’t how I box normally and everything is changing.”

Brad Foster (11-0-1, 4KOS) v Lucien Reid (8-0-1, 4KOs) for the British and Commonwealth super bantamweight titles features on an exciting card at York Hall on September 14 that also includes Sunny Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs) bidding to win the vacant IBF International flyweight crown against Mexico’s Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) and Dec Spelman (16-2, 8KOs) risking his English light-heavyweight championship against Shakan Pitters (12-0, 4KOs).

In a magnificent British light-heavyweight title eliminator, expect fireworks when Zak Chelli (7-0, 3KOs) comes up against Kody Davies (9-0, 3 KOs).

Also in action on the talent-stacked bill Harvey Horn (6-0, 2KOs), Boy Jones Jr (18-3-1, 8KOs), Jake Pettitt (6-0, 1KO), James Branch Jr (5-0, 1KO), Mark Chamberlain (3-0, 2KOs), Umar Sadiq (6-1, 3KOs), Caoimhin Agyako (4-0, 1KO) Mickey Burke Jr (1-0) and Chris Bourke (4-0, 4KOs).

Tickets are on sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Prices £40 – Unreserved Floor, £50 – Unreserved Balcony, £60 – Reserved Floor.