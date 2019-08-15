‘The KO King’ promises another knock-out

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) came face-to-face with his opponent Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) for the first time today at the official press conference ahead of their IBO International title fight on Saturday 17 August in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Feigenbutz, known as ‘The KO King’ due to his 84% knockout rate, won the WBA Super Middleweight World title in 2015 and is hoping that winning the IBO International title will help him force a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Both fighters were in high spirits at the Best Western Leoso Hotel as they met in front of the assembled media ahead of Saturday’s match up.

“Preparing for the fight in my home country and boxing close to my hometown is great,” said Karlsruhe native Feigenbutz. “I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere in the arena and I will do everything I can to get the knockout.”

The unbeaten Spaniard Cesar Nunez was equally confident ahead of his first international fight “This is the biggest fight of my career. I have a plan for each round and I will do everything I can to beat Vincent!”

Inigo Herbosa, manager of Cesar Nunez, echoed his fighter’s confidence informing the media “Cesar is perfectly prepared and will take his chance. It’s his most difficult fight so far as Vincent is clearly one of the best in the world.”

“Cesar is at a point in his career where he wants to box the best and prove himself abroad. The risk is great, but the reward is greater.”

“Vincent’s time is now, he’s ready to take the next step on his ‘Road to the Top’ and very soon he will be a World Champion once again,” said Feigenbutz’s promoter Nisse Sauerland.”

“We also have two of our newest signings from Norway in Katharina Thanderz (11-0, 2 KOs) and Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) making their Team Sauerland debuts and they are both always in exciting fights.”

“As well as a fantastic 50/50 fight between Ahmad Ali (14-0-1, 10 KOs) and Arman Torosyan (19-6-1, 16 KOs), we can’t wait to see ‘Die Zukunft’ 17-year-old Sophie Alisch (3-0, 1 KO) back in action. Sophie is looking to produce another dazzling performance and she’s already talking about world titles.”

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany and Viasport+ and Viaplay in Norway. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.