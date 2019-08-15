Tim Tszyu continues unbeaten run with points victory over Dwight Ritchie
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) turned in an impressive performance to cut up and outpoint Australia’s number one 154-pound fighter Dwight Ritchie 19-2 (2) over ten rounds at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu scored with accurate punches throughout the contest, slicing up Ritchie’s left eye with a right cross in the third frame and continuing the punishment down the stretch.
When the dust settled IBF number 12 Tszyu was awarded a unanimous victory by scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-93.
“Dwight is one hell of an opponent and kept me on my toes. He let me go somewhere that I haven’t been — something I can learn from and can even get better,” said Tszyu.
“He was number one in Australia for a reason. All my respect to Dwight, he’s one hell of a competitor. I think his journey isn’t finished — it’s only just beginning. Same as mine.
“We’re both young, we’ve got a big future ahead. Maybe, you know what, in the future, we can fight for a world title in Australia one day.”
IBF number nine Ritchie was magnanimous in defeat, refusing to blame the early cut for hampering his performance.
“Nah, it didn’t [give me problems] mate. I don’t want to take anything away from Tim,” said the 27-year-old.
Tszyu has spoken openly about his desire to face former WBO welterweight champion and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn – who faces Michael Zerafa in Bendigo, Victoria later this month – but appears to be looking overseas first.
“I just proved I am the best in Australia, I have cleaned up my division, time to think about overseas, there are only a few fights in Australia left for me,” he said.
“He is here, once he finishes his task then we can talk.”