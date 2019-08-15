Tim Tszyu continues unbeaten run with points victory over Dwight Ritchie

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) turned in an impressive performance to cut up and outpoint Australia’s number one 154-pound fighter Dwight Ritchie 19-2 (2) over ten rounds at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu scored with accurate punches throughout the contest, slicing up Ritchie’s left eye with a right cross in the third frame and continuing the punishment down the stretch.

When the dust settled IBF number 12 Tszyu was awarded a unanimous victory by scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-93.

“Dwight is one hell of an opponent and kept me on my toes. He let me go somewhere that I haven’t been — something I can learn from and can even get better,” said Tszyu.

“He was number one in Australia for a reason. All my respect to Dwight, he’s one hell of a competitor. I think his journey isn’t finished — it’s only just beginning. Same as mine.

“We’re both young, we’ve got a big future ahead. Maybe, you know what, in the future, we can fight for a world title in Australia one day.”

IBF number nine Ritchie was magnanimous in defeat, refusing to blame the early cut for hampering his performance.

“Nah, it didn’t [give me problems] mate. I don’t want to take anything away from Tim,” said the 27-year-old.

Tszyu has spoken openly about his desire to face former WBO welterweight champion and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn – who faces Michael Zerafa in Bendigo, Victoria later this month – but appears to be looking overseas first.

“I just proved I am the best in Australia, I have cleaned up my division, time to think about overseas, there are only a few fights in Australia left for me,” he said.

“He is here, once he finishes his task then we can talk.”