Valley Fight Night Returns

The ONLY professional boxing show in the 818 returns to the Burbank Marriott Events Center tomorrow night Friday, August 16th as Bash Boxing, Ground Zero Promotions, Lights Out Promotions, and PR Sports present another installment of Valley Fight Night.

Freddie Roach-trained Armenian Import Gor Yeretsyan will put his unblemished professional record (10-0, 9 knockouts) on the line against well-known local boxer and MMA practitioner Derion “Thriller” Chapman (3-4-1 boxing, 4-8-1 MMA) over 6 rounds. The southpaw Chapman returns to the squared circle after giving another 10-0 with 9KO boxing prospect Chris Ousley all he could handle last May at Sugar Ray Leonard’s show at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Yeretsyan hopes to impress in his first bout stateside after getting off to a quick start in Russia.

Also set to take the stage with hopes of further propelling his undefeated career is hometown favorite Jessy “El Mago” Martinez (12-0, 8 knockouts) of Woodland Hills. Martinez will battle it out with Chilean fighter Luis Norambuena (3-3-1, 0 knockouts) over 6 rounds. Norambuena has faced a trifecta of tought undefeated prospects in his last 3 bouts but has represented himself extremely well and has become an avoided opponent on the local circuit. But Martinez has never turned down an opponent and will be prepared to stymie any upset bid by Norambuena.

In other bouts, 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez (7-0, 2 knockouts) of Rancho Mirage will take on Argentinian Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (5-4, 4 knockouts) in a 6 round welterweight scrap. Welterweight David Morales (3-3-2), from Sylmar, will take on Anthony Zender (1-2); lightweight Ikeem Abdullah (2-0) will take on Gerardo Alvarez (1-1-1); and local MMA fighter Eddie Jackson will make his long awaited pro boxing debut against Zlatko Ledic (2-4-1).

All bouts are subject to change.