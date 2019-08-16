Feigenbutz and Nunez make weight ahead of IBO title bout

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) and Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) both made weight today ahead of Saturday’s IBO International Super Middleweight title fight at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Feigenbutz became Germany’s youngest ever World Champion when he claimed the WBA Super Middleweight title in 2015 and is hoping that victory over Cesar Nunez will propel him back into contention for world honours.

The ‘KO King’ Feigenbutz has promised to deliver a knockout performance whereas his opponent ‘Bam Bam’ Nunez is confident he can rise to the occasion and upset the odds in the biggest challenge of his career.

IBO International Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds:

Vincent Feigenbutz: 76.0 kg

Cesar Nunez: 76.2 kg

Feigenbutz-Nunez tops a stacked card in Ludwigshafen that will see the return of 17-year-old boxing sensation Sophie Alisch, Norway’s Katharina Thanderz and Hadi Srour making their Team Sauerland debuts, plus a mouth watering 50/50 clash between German rivals Ahmad Ali and Arman Torosyan.

GBU World Super Welterweight Title – 12 Rounds

Ahmad Ali: 69.7 kg

Arman Torosyan: 69.6 kg

Featherweight – 6 Rounds

Sophie Alisch: 56.8 kg

Vanesa Caballero: 56.7 kg

Lightweight – 8 Rounds

Katharina Thanderz: 61.2 kg

Monica Gentili: 60.6 kg

Super Lightweight – 6 Rounds

Hadi Srour: 69.0 kg

Evgenii Vazem: 69.7 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds

Benjamin Gavazi: 82.5 kg

Ondrej Budera: 82.5 kg

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds

Dimitar Tilev: 77.9 kg

Rene Molik: 76.7 kg

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany and Viasport+ and Viaplay in Norway. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.