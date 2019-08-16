Fight Night is coming to Playstation 4 soon!

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Fans of boxing and computer games will be salivating at the prospect of a new installment of the ever-popular Fight Night series. Expected to drop on the Playstation 4, Fight Night started in 2004, releasing five titles until their last offering in 2011 entitled “Fight Night Champion”.

Last October, during a Twitter Question and Answer session, UK promoter Eddie Hearn subtly teased fans with news that he had been in talks with EA Sports regarding a Fight Night reboot. Having Eddie involved in the deal would make sense from a commercial point of view as the Matchroom USA supremo has access to some of the world’s top talent, including heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Even tough Joshua is currently plotting a route back to the top after his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York in June, the Londoner’s licensed inclusion would represent a credibility boost.

Those looking for further proof of EA’s desire to slide back in to boxing -following an eight-year hiatus that has seen them focus their combat sports releases on the UFC world- Claressa Shields further fanned the flames with comments to the Fight Hype YouTube channel, where she revealed she had received a call to feature in a boxing game on the PS4.

“They wanna have me on the game system – I’m stoked!” said Shields, who tentatively named Fight Night. Claressa is mopping up in the women’s game right now, and is fresh off a huge win over Christina Hammer in April. Having her in a Playstation game is a boost not only for her career, but also for women’s boxing.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Shields continued with her projected game statistics: “I can’t wait for it to come to fruition, and when the game comes out make sure and everybody get my character. I would put 100 per cent for my speed, 90 for my strength, my stamina it’s gotta be 100 as you never see me get tired in fights. Combination punching 98. My hair is definitely gonna be blue in the game, and I’ll have my muscles!”

Excited gamers may have to temper their enthusiasm in this instance, however, if a video commenter below the line is correct. “Doom8” suggested she is instead talking about Round 4 Round Boxing which is produced by an indie developer. If Shields were to join this game she would be alongside the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr, Fernando Vargas and Austin Trout who are already on board.