Floyd Mayweather feels threatened by Manny Pacquiao’s recent run of form, says Sean Gibbons

Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions president Sean Gibbons says Floyd Mayweather is using Manny Pacquiao’s recent run of good form to keep his own name in the media.

Since losing a disputed decision to Jeff Horn in Australia two years ago, Pacquiao has claimed the scalps Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman – all current or former world champions.

Last month Pacquiao scored a split decision victory over Thurman in Las Vegas to claim the WBA welterweight title and Gibbons believes his success is getting under Mayweather’s skin.

“The senator’s legacy is rolling and rolling and that’s driving Floyd a little bonkers and mad ever since they fought in 2015,” said Gibbons at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum at Amelie Hotel in comments reported by Rappler.

“At 40 years old, he (Pacquiao) is creating history. He’s doing things that are unprecedented at the welterweight division. Nobody has done what he’s done recently – beating a 30-year-old Keith Thurman.”

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 record, insists he is happy in retirement but Gibbons said in an Instagram post that he keeps using Pacquiao’s name “for clout-chasing and clickbait”.

“The senator (Pacquiao) doesn’t base his life around Mayweather, but Floyd Mayweather seems to base his life around the senator now,” continued Gibbons.

“Everywhere the senator goes, he has to somehow tag or when I was in the ring for the fight with Keith Thurman, I looked over and I saw Floyd Mayweather and I was like what’s Floyd Mayweather doing here?”

Pacquiao riled up Mayweather on social media when he responded to the retired 42-year-old’s posts.

“You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant?” Pacquiao tweeted followed by a thinking face emoji.

“If you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2.”

In their first encounter four years ago Mayweather won a comfortable unanimous points decision victory over Pacquiao in a bout ambitiously dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century’.