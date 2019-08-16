Jeff Horn: “Tim Tszyu is still a boy with a man’s name”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Horn has labelled Tim Tszyu “a boy with a man’s name” following the junior middleweight contender’s 10-round decision win over IBF number nine Dwight Ritchie.

The former WBO welterweight champion made the comments after the IBF number 12 busted up and outboxed Ritchie at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Horn, who decisioned Manny Pacquiao over 12 rounds in Brisbane two years ago, has been targeted by the Tszyu the camp, but the 31-year-old believe the son of Kostya Tszyu still has some way to go before that fight can become a reality.

“Tim Tszyu is still a boy with a man’s name,” said Horn, who is due to face Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31.

“He is still holding onto that Tszyu name. He has to build himself up a little bit more.

“Sure, he is one of the best in Australia in that weight division, he is making inroads, he is doing great things for the sport but is he ready yet for that massive fight? I don’t know.

“I would like to see him against some world class opposition.”

Tszyu put on a clinical performance against Ritchie, cutting him over the left eye with a right cross in the third round before posting a unanimous decision victory by scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-93.

After the fight Tszyu reaffirmed his desire to face Horn but conceded he may have to look overseas for better competition.

“I just proved I am the best in Australia, I have cleaned up my division, time to think about overseas, there are only a few fights in Australia left for me,” said Tszyu, 24.

“He (Horn) is here, once he finishes his task then we can talk.”