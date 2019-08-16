Luke Campbell says he is getting Vasiliy Lomachenko at the right time

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) says his second world title shot, against Vasiliy Lomachenko 13-1 (10), is coming at the right time.

Campbell dropped a split decision to WBA champion Jorge Linares two years ago in his first world title tilt but believes he has grown as a fighter since then.

The 31-year-old Yorkshire southpaw will have home ground advantage when he locks horns with Ukrainian Lomachenko for the WBA, WBO and WBC 135-pound titles at London’s O2 Arena on August 31.

“I’d seen Linares fight in the UK then, all of a sudden, I have to fight the champion in his backyard, in LA, at a time when he’s in his prime,” Campbell said on ‘Luke Campbell: Off Limits’.

“At a time when he’s in the top 10 pound-for-pound list, but I had to go and fight on his show in his back garden. He had fought three times in the UK but I had to go to him.”

In three trips to the UK the well-travelled Linares stopped Kevin Mitchell in 10 and outpointed Anthony Crolla in back-to-back fights before winning a razor-thin split decision over Campbell in Inglewood, California.

Campbell believes that experience puts him in good stead to defeat Lomachenko and refuses to be daunted by his fellow southpaw’s pound-for-pound status.

“I’m fighting the elite of the elite. They all get beat in the end, don’t they? Sooner or later. I believe I will beat him,” Campbell said.

“I’m confident in the 19 years that I’ve put into this sport, always being disciplined.

“Timing is everything.”