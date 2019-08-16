Luke Campbell says he is getting Vasiliy Lomachenko at the right time
Lightweight Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) says his second world title shot, against Vasiliy Lomachenko 13-1 (10), is coming at the right time.
Campbell dropped a split decision to WBA champion Jorge Linares two years ago in his first world title tilt but believes he has grown as a fighter since then.
The 31-year-old Yorkshire southpaw will have home ground advantage when he locks horns with Ukrainian Lomachenko for the WBA, WBO and WBC 135-pound titles at London’s O2 Arena on August 31.
“I’d seen Linares fight in the UK then, all of a sudden, I have to fight the champion in his backyard, in LA, at a time when he’s in his prime,” Campbell said on ‘Luke Campbell: Off Limits’.
“At a time when he’s in the top 10 pound-for-pound list, but I had to go and fight on his show in his back garden. He had fought three times in the UK but I had to go to him.”
In three trips to the UK the well-travelled Linares stopped Kevin Mitchell in 10 and outpointed Anthony Crolla in back-to-back fights before winning a razor-thin split decision over Campbell in Inglewood, California.
Campbell believes that experience puts him in good stead to defeat Lomachenko and refuses to be daunted by his fellow southpaw’s pound-for-pound status.
“I’m fighting the elite of the elite. They all get beat in the end, don’t they? Sooner or later. I believe I will beat him,” Campbell said.
“I’m confident in the 19 years that I’ve put into this sport, always being disciplined.
“Timing is everything.”