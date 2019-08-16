Tyson Fury gunning for knockout in Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) believes he needs to knockout to beat WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) when the pair meet in a rematch next year.

Fury outboxed Wilder early but was held to controversial draw when the duo clashed in Los Angeles in December last year.

In that fight the self-style ‘Gypsy King’ had to peel himself off the canvas twice – including in a dramatic 12th round – to survive the fight on his feet.

Despite Wilder’s big finish many believed Fury had done more than enough to earn the victory only to be denied by the judges who scored the fight 114-112 for Fury, 115-111 for Wilder and 113-113.

Fury is slated to face Otto Wallin in Las Vegas in September while Wilder is expected to lock horns with Luis Ortiz in the same city in November before Wilder-Fury II in early 2020.

“The mistake I made last time, which I won’t make again, was believe that it will be a fair playing field because we know it isn’t going to be, so I must knock him out,” Fury told ESPN.

“I don’t believe I can get a points victory over here because I clearly won that last fight. I outboxed him every round other than the two he knocked me down in.

“It’s clearly not possible for me to get a points victory so I have to change my style, which I’m happy with because I’ve never been as strong, never punched as hard, I’ve never been as confident as I am today. I am going to knock him out this time.

“I’m not going to tip-tap around boxing because we know where that got us last time don’t we so I believe it’s going to be him or me [getting knocked out].”