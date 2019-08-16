Tyson Fury Returns against Wallin but will he establish himself as the best heavyweight in the world in 2020?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

The last time Tyson Fury was in Las Vegas, he made quite the scene.

June 15th was the date of the scene, as Fury brutally mugged overmatched Thomas Schwarz for a second-round knockout inside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The German was helpless as Fury put his 6’9” frame to work and broke him down bit by bit.

Fury was returning from a 12-round split-draw with Deontay Wilder in December, and the hope in the boxing world is that the two men will rematch in early 2020. For now, Fury will set his eyes on a return to Las Vegas, as he will face another unbeaten fighter, Otto Wallin, inside of the T-Mobile Arena on September 14th.

“The Gypsy King” vs. Wallin will air on ESPN + at 11:00 pm ET and is the second in Fury’s new co-promotional deal with Top Rank.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has been around the sport for decades, and believes his fighter is the best heavyweight in the world.

“Tyson Fury electrified Las Vegas last time he fought, and he is set to do it again against a tough kid in Otto Wallin,” said Arum. “Tyson knows what’s at stake, and I expect him to have another masterful performance. He is the best heavyweight in the world and is only beginning to show everyone what he’s capable of.”

Fury is fighting in America for the third straight showcase, and excited for another Vegas go-round.

“I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas,” said Fury (28-0-1, 20 KO’s). “I loved my time there in my last fight and I am going to put on a show at the T-Mobile Arena. Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner. He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

Wallin is 20-0 (13 KO’s) but relatively unknown in many boxing circles. He doesn’t have a signature win on his record, but the Swedish fighter is fully confident heading the biggest test of his career.

“This is the type of fight I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen,” Wallin said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point and I’m very happy it’s starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.”

Odds will be stacked in Fury’s favor, but maybe that’s the way Wallin prefers it.

“I know I’m an underdog in this fight, but I’m ready for this opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands,” said Wallin. “Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division. I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose.”

With Wilder eyeing a return in November against Luis Ortiz, also likely in Las Vegas, a rematch between Fury and himself could be on tap.

The heavyweight division was shaken up when Andy Ruiz Jr. upset Anthony Joshua in June, but there is still no clear-cut indicator as to who the real man at heavyweight is. A fight with Wallin won’t reveal much, but a rematch with Wilder, and perhaps a fight with Ruiz or Joshua in 2020, could tell us who the best is.