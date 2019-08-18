Emanuel Navarrete dominates and stops Francisco De Vaca in three rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 28-1 (24) walked through previously undefeated WBO number 10 Francisco ‘Panchito’ De Vaca 20-1 (6) in three rounds at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Fighting in front of a crowd of 3,994 people, Navarrete started fast, snapping De Vaca’s head back early and often with power shots.

De Vaca, from Phoenix Arizona, had some success with counter punches but the champion responded in round two with a three-punch combination that dropped the 24-year-old challenger to the canvas.

In the third round Navarrete put the pedal to the metal, bloodying up De Vaca as he gunned for the stoppage. Referee Raul Caiz Jr stepped in at 1:54 to stop the carnage.

“I want to thank my supporters and second of all, I want to continue the tradition of Mexican boxing in Los Angeles. I want to fill arenas and follow in the footsteps of Mexican legends,” said the 24-year-old champion from Mexico City.

“I’m talking to [Top Rank] about fighting September 14 on the Tyson Fury card in Las Vegas. I want to thank Bob Arum and Zanfer Promotions for the opportunity… De Vaca showed his fighting heart. He gave 100 percent in the ring tonight.”

Heavyweight Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum confirmed the plan to have Navarrete added to the Vegas card which will take place on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

“He’s Mexican. He’s proud of being Mexican. September 14 is Mexican Independence Day weekend and the best fighter in Mexico will be there to defend his title,” Arum said.

Navarrete is fast making a name for himself after back-to-back wins over former world champion Isaac Dogboe.