Tim Tszyu wants Kell Brook, Dennis Hogan next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) has drawn up a hitlist of potential opponents that includes Kell Brook and Dennis Hogan.

The 24-year-old Tszyu, who defeated Dwight Ritchie by unanimous decision in Sydney on Wednesday night, called out Hogan’s stablemate Jeff Horn after the fight. The former WBO welterweight champion is scheduled to face Brook victim Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31.

“I’ve proven that by beating the No.9 in the world [Ritchie],” Tszyu said to The Age. “I watched the replay and I thought I won every round.

See Also

“I think I’m ready for that next step, the next level. I only want people who are in front of me in the rankings. I’m trying to climb the mountain and everything is up from here.”

Brit Brook, who outpointed Zerafa last December, has only ever lost to Gennady Golovkin at middleweight and undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in his 40 fight pro career.

“That would be a great fight,” Tszyu said. “He fought ‘Triple G’ so he is a real possibility. Whatever my promoter says, I’m quite excited for what is next.”

Brisbane-based Irishman Hogan dropped a majority decision to WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia of Mexico in April in a highly controversial bout that many pundits and fans believe he won.

“He’s rated in my division and he just fought for the world title,” Tszyu said.

“I’m ready for that level and I just need these guys to accept these fights. I’ve definitely proven myself in the last six to 12 months, I’ve made a name for myself.

“All of Australia is buzzing. I’ve imagined all of this to happen, I just needed to prove myself to get to the stage I’m at now.

“Now I want to bring the big fights to Australia.”

Tszyu, the eldest son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, says he finally feels like his is stepping out of his father’s shadow.

“I’ve got Main Event [pay-per-view channel], I’ve got all of Australia behind me,” Tszyu said. “We’re getting into stadiums, my following is getting bigger and people are jumping on board.

“People actual believe now ‘he’s not just the son, he’s the real deal’.

“It’s finally come to this stage and I’ve proven to everyone I am the best in Australia.”

Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing Promotions believes that Horn is more worried about facing Tszyu than what he makes out.

“Now that Tim is No.1 in Australia we focus our energies overseas. With Tim having won those local fights by a wide margin, [it] shows that he’s ready for that next level,” Rose said.

“We will fight Jeff Horn at any stage, we will take that fight tomorrow.

“I actually think Jeff is more worried about Tim than what he makes out. We’ve already tried to start those talks and they have steered away from it.”