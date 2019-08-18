Vincent Feigenbutz calls outs Chris Eubank Jr after winning the IBO international title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) claimed the IBO International Super Middleweight title with an emphatic eight round TKO victory over the brave Cesar Nunez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The previously unbeaten Cesar Nunez climbed off the canvas twice in the eighth round before the referee waved off proceedings following yet another onslaught from Vincent Feigenbutz. Having captured the IBO International belt, Feigenbutz moves closer towards a world title shot against Eubank Jr.

“I implemented my tactics well, kept him at distance, varied my punches and found space,” said Feigenbutz. “I want to go to the top and take anyone who comes in my way. I’m not backing down from anyone.”

Vincent’s desire for a world title shot was echoed by his promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Vincent boxed really well, it was another entertaining and exciting performance. He took care of his job and he’s ready for big, big fights.”

Ahmad Ali (15-0-1, 10 KOs) maintained his unbeaten record with a unanimous points decision victory over Arman Torosyan (19-7-1) winning 117-109, 115-113 and 117-110. Sophie Alisch (4-0, 1 KO) put in another dazzling performance as she won every round and improved her record to 4-0 with victory over Vanesa Caballero (1-6-3).

Team Sauerland’s latest Norwegian signings impressed on their German debuts, with Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) winning every round against Monica Gentili (6-11) whilst Hadi Srour (4-0, 2 KOs) overcame the tough Evgenii Vazem (8-8, 3 KOs) to win via unanimous decision.