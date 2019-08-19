Groundbreaking competition set to take place at York Hall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The opening instalment of the exciting Golden Contract tournament will take place on October 4 when the featherweight quarter-finals take place at the iconic York Hall.

The groundbreaking competition has gripped the imagination of the public, with some of the best fighters at 126 lbs now set to head to London for their first taste of the action.

The first fighters announced for the featherweight division were British champion and WBO no. 6 Ryan Walsh, Commonwealth champion and IBF no. 15 Leigh Wood and unbeaten WBA no. 7 Hairon Socarras.

They were then joined by IBF European champion and IBF no. 9 Jazza Dickens, unbeaten WBO European featherweight champion and WBO no. 11 David Oliver Joyce, and unbeaten WBO European super-bantamweight champion and WBO no. 8 Tyrone McCullagh. The remaining two fighters in the featherweight division are set to be named in the near future.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world’s leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

News on the dates and locations for the super-lightweight and light-heavyweight editions of the Golden Contract will be revealed soon. The three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, with the three semi-finals nights then in February / March and the all-important finals will be staged in May / June.

