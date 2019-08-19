Joe Hand Promotions announces Xcite Fight Night 5

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Joe Hand Promotions returns to Parx Casino® to kick off the fall boxing season on September 20th with Xcite Fight Night 5. The event will be headlined by a lightweight showcase between Steven “The Hitman” Ortiz and Alejandro “Popo” Salinas. The card is co-promoted by BAM Boxing and features matchmaking by Hall of Famer J. Russell Peltz.

This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000). You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com

Ortiz (10-0-0, 3 K0s), a Philadelphia native, won the vacant USA Pennsylvania State lightweight title in his last bout against Jeremy Cuevas in February. He’s excited to remain close to home for his return to action.

“I’m glad to be back in the ring again, after months of hard and dedicated training,” Ortiz said.

That training will be valuable, as his opponent Alejandro Salinas (10-2-0, 9 K0s) is also a state champion from Ohio. Ortiz is excited for the challenge.

“He’s a very skilled fighter and has an outstanding record,” Ortiz said. “The only difference is, he hasn’t fought anyone like me, my power, my speed. I’m very dangerous. He will soon know that. It’s going to be a great fight.”

In the co-feature, exciting prospect Omar Kabary Salem (9-0-0 4 K0s) takes his biggest step up in competition by facing former ABF USA Middleweight champion Jamaal “Da Truth” Davis (18-15-1, 7 K0s) in a super-middleweight battle.

The undercard features a classic battle between orthodox and southpaw – as well as PA versus New Jersey– as undefeated Joshafat Ortiz (6-0-0 4 K0s) takes on Andrew “Sweet Pea” Bentley (5-3-0 1 K0). That fight will take place at super featherweight.

The Bucks County native Milton “El Santo” Santiago (17-0-0 3 K0s), returns to the ring after more than 16 months away.

Super lightweights Daiyann Butt (4-0-0 2 K0s) and Tyhler Williams (3-0-0 2 K0s) are both looking to continue their win streaks at Parx Casino as they return again to Xcite Fight Night in separate fights.