Luis Feliciano v Genaro Gamez

(Luis) Feliciano vs. (Genaro) Gamez is a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fight will take place Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com

Media interested covering Feliciano vs. Gamez must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, Aug. 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential on-site, no expectations.

