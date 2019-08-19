New Boxing World Record Set In Liverpool

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Daniel P. Lewis successfully completed his charity world record attempt for the most consecutive rounds sparring.

MTK Global was the official sponsor of the event at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool, as Daniel passed the previous world record of 141 rounds and finished on 143 rounds.

There were plenty of stars in attendance who helped Lewis on his journey, including Martin Murray, Tasha Jonas, Darren Till, Sam Maxwell, Derry Mathews, Robbie Davies Jr, Sean Dodd, and many more.

See Also

A big crowd was also on hand to support Daniel throughout the extremely challenging day, after spending over 10 hours in the ring sparring in order to achieve his incredible goal.

The charity world record attempt was to raise awareness for Foot in the Door Films CIC’s local campaign: Be Inspired to Achieve – Big Film Project, and is also supporting No More Knives, Cash For Kids, and the Derry Mathews Academy.

Daniel P.Lewis said: “There are too many messages of support to respond to but thank you to everyone. I’ve spent the night in hospital but I’m OK! Now I don’t want to see a boxing gym for a month after that!”

Martin Murray added: “I did a few rounds with him and it was good to help him along. Fair play to him as it’s amazing what he’s doing. It’s for charity so it’s all for a good cause.”

Sam Maxwell added: “It’s great and it’s good to support a good cause. Now that it’s gone down in history I can say I was there. It was a great turnout and a brilliant day.”

More information on the event along with how to donate can be found on www.gofundme.com/BeInspiredToAchieve

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal