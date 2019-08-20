Filip Hrgović makes a promise ahead of Mexico fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Filip Hrgović (8-0, 6 KOs) is promising excitement as he travels to Hermosillo, Mexico for a defence of his WBC International Heavyweight title against Mario Heredia (16-6-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, August 24, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

The Croatian boxing sensation returns to action following a first-round knockout win over Gregory Corbin in Maryland, and will be aiming for knockout number seven against the in-form Mexican at the Centro de Usos Múltiples.

“This is what I live for, every day of my life,” says Hrgović. “Boxing makes me feel alive. My preparations have gone perfect and I can’t wait to step in the ring again.

“I had four weeks in Zagreb with my coaches Yousef Hassan and Igor Cordas before going to Miami for a six week training camp with Pedro Diaz. We have done some things differently this time, which you will see on August 24.

“I’m feeling great and ready for my next victory. I hope it is going to finish like my last fight, but we will see. Knockouts are always more attractive for fans but if the fight continues round by round, I’m more than ready for that option as well.

“Either way, the fans can expect good boxing show, for sure. They are all familiar with my boxing style, and no doubt, I will give them an exciting fight!”

On a night headlined by pound-for-pound star Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3, 6 KOs) defending his WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles against Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs), Liam Smith (27-2-1, 15 KOs) and Jono Carroll (16-1-1, 3 KOs) will aim to move into position to get World title shots in the winter.

Former Uzbek amateur star Shakhram Giyasov (8-0, 6 KOs) faces a step-up in his ninth fight over ten rounds against former World champion Darleys Perez (34-4-2, 22 KOs), and young Mexican talents Alexis Espino (3-0, 2 KOs) and Diego Pacheco (4-0, 3 KOs) continue their pro journeys on home turf.