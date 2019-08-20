Scott Fitzgerald explains why he is confident he can beat Ted Cheeseman

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ted Cheeseman will defend his British Super-Welterweight title against Scott Fitzgerald at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday October 19 in support of Robbie Davies Jr vs. Lewis Ritson, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Fitzgerald (13-0, 9 KOs) is coming off a career-best win as he dealt Anthony Fowler his first defeat at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in March, and now plans to assert his dominance on the domestic scene with a victory over Bermondsey’s Cheeseman later this year.

British Champion Cheeseman (15-1-1, 9 KOs) fell short against Spain’s Sergio Garcia in a bid for the European title in February, and was forced to settle for a hotly disputed draw with Northampton’s Kieron Conway in the first defence of his title in June.

See Also

“I’m really excited for this fight,” said Cheeseman. “I had a bad start to the year but I overcame all of my demons. I thought I performed well against Conway in June but I didn’t get the win, but I’m still the champion and it’s my belt to lose.

“I’m in a much better position both mentally and physically now. It’s not about how you start the year, it’s about how you end it. When I win this fight I’ll be back at the top of the domestic Super-Welterweight scene.

“The experience is going to be what counts in this fight. Scott is a good fighter and you can’t take anything away from him but I’ve had a lot of experience. Scott has only fought in ten rounders and he’s only had one tough fight. I’ve been in tough fights since my seventh fight really.

“Everyone is going to be intrigued by this fight. I’ll be the underdog in this one coming off a loss and a draw. It’s going to be an explosive fight. A win over Scott will shut everyone up and put me back at the top of the pile.”

“I’m feeling good, training is going well and I’m just where I need to be,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m working hard to make sure that the best version of me turns up and I win that British title on October 19.

“It’s neutral ground but I can still probably do a few tickets up there so I’m happy with the venue. I’ve never boxed in Newcastle before so it’s all good for me.

“I thought Cheeseman beat Conway but after that performance I’m confident I can beat him. I’m just working my hardest so I’m prepared for the best version of Ted Cheeseman possible to turn up.

“I’ve been in the gym since my win over Fowler. I’ve not had a big break out of the gym so I’m still where I need to be. I’ve been getting some good spars in and I’ll be ready to go. I’m expecting it to be a good fight and an exciting contest to watch. I’ll have a plan in place ready to get the win.”

Full card details including ticket information will be announced soon.