Gennady Golovkin to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York in October

Former world champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 39-1-1 (35) will get the chance to reclaim a piece of the middleweight crown when he takes on Sergiy ‘The Technician’ Derevyanchenko 13-1 (10) for the vacant IBF championship at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 5.

The bout will be promoted by GGG Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA in association with DiBella Entertainment.

The 37-year-old Kazakh bomber returned to the ring in June with a fourth-round knockout of Canadian Steve Rolls following his contentious majority decision loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September.

“Everyone knows that I consider Madison Square Garden as my home away from home and there is nothing better than fighting there again. It is old school. On October 5, it’s going to be a good fight,” Golovkin said.

“Every time I enter the ring I try to give my fans the fight they want to see, the show they deserve. This will be such a fight.

“We will bring back Big Drama Show to the ring of The Garden and to DAZN. Don’t miss it. You will see everything you love in the sport of boxing. See you in New York.”

Ukrainian Derevyanchenko, 33, outpointed former interim WBA junior middleweight champion Jack Culcay in April. His lone career loss was a split decision on points to Daniel Jacobs for the vacant IBF 160-pound belt last October.

“I have a great deal of respect for ‘GGG’ and looking forward to proving in the ring that I will be up to challenge and fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion,” Derevyanchenko said.

“Those in attendance at Madison Square Garden and watching on DAZN will see an outstanding battle on Saturday October 5 — I can’t wait to enter the ring.”

Tickets go on sale at noon ET on Friday.