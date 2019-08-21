Amir Khan calls on Kell Brook to retire

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan wants to see Kell Brook retire from boxing.

The British duo have long been linked but are yet to face off in the ring.

Khan, who claimed his nemesis was “broken and slurring”, said he has no interest in facing Brook in Sheffield, insisting he doesn’t want to “give him any more punishment” and he would “hurt him”.

Despite both boxers being promoted by Matchroom Boxing, the big domestic clash seems further away than ever.

“He should get in line. Kell Brook, I really feel he should retire,” said Khan on the Ask the Experts podcast.

“I don’t want to fight him, give him a beating and hurt him.”

After suffering serious eye injuries in his losses against Gennday Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, Brook has strung together back-to-back win against Sergey Rabchenko and Michael Zerafa but look less than his best.

“He should retire because he’s had two eye sockets broken, he’s already slurring. He’s been beaten up basically,” continued Khan, who stopped Australian Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia last month.

“Kell has nothing exciting going for him, that’s why he keeps calling my name out and living off the back of that.

“It happens in boxing that boxers use other big names to give themselves a big name or keep them relevant.

“So I just feel that if the fight happens, it happens and he would get hurt.

“Boxing is a tough sport, especially when someone is already broken. I don’t want to be giving any more punishment to him.

“If he does fight me, there’s only one winner.

“I know myself, we are different levels apart and I can’t see it happening. The only advice I can give him is to retire.”