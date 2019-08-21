Bob Arum: “Andy Ruiz Jr has Eddie Hearn by the balls”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bob Arum has labelled Eddie Hearn stupid for announcing Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia before the Mexican-American world champion had signed the contract.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz Jr has repeatedly state his reticence to fighting overseas and has specifically said he won’t be traveling to the Middle Eastern sovereign state.

Matchroom Boxing have also faced criticism for wanting to stage the fight in a country accused of human rights violations.

See Also

Top Rank boss Arum criticised Hearn for his handling of the situation.

“I think Eddie Hearn showed how stupid he is by making the announcement that the fight was in Saudi Arabia before he signed Ruiz to a contract,” Arum said to Villainfy Media.

“Now Ruiz has him by the balls. He’s in a great position because the guy went out on a limb and announced the venue in Saudi Arabia.

“Ruiz, one country in the world he doesn’t have to go to if he doesn’t want is Saudi Arabia because his own government said you’re not safe there.”

Hearn has insisted the fight will proceed in Saudi Arabia as planned, but Ruiz Jr declared on Instagram that the rematch would take place on US soil.

“I know everybody’s talking about the fight and all that, but real news is coming soon,” Ruiz said.

“The fight is going to happen soon, AJ got the rematch, of course we’re taking the rematch, but it’s going to be on my terms and our terms, we’re going to bring it back here to the United States.

“He’s scared, why do you think he’s over there trying to make the fight in Saudi Arabia, I don’t have any protection over there.

“I can’t say nothing, but the fight is going to happen soon.”