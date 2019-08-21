MTK Global expands to U.S

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

MTK Global is proud to announce the creation of MTK Tucson in Arizona under the expert guidance of renowned trainer Brad Carlton.

With MTK Global being ranked by top journalist Mike Coppinger as the eighth most important entity in the whole of boxing earlier in the week, the company has formally announced its first establishment on American soil.

Carlton, who is a former coach of Oscar Valdez and now oversees the development of talented prospect Christopher Gonzalez, is enthusiastic over the future in his new role as Head of MTK Tucson.

Carlton – also the creator of pioneering pad product Versamitts – said: “I’m very excited and proud to be a part of a worldwide endeavor to bring outstanding boxing talent to the forefront.

“The MTK Tucson Gym will be a testament to the successful efforts MTK Global have made to establish gyms worldwide and elevate the sport of boxing.

“As a successful coach, I bring passion and the highest level of professionalism to a project that will pave the way for the next generation of fighters in Tucson, as well as supporting the greater boxing community.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen – a Boxing Hall of Famer who currently resides in Connecticut – is understandably delighted at confirmation of the expansion to his native land.

Yalen said: “This is a hugely proud moment for MTK Global and being American myself, it means that bit more to me!

“We’re delighted to bring Brad Carlton and his fantastic staff into the fold and believe that MTK Tucson can be a real stronghold for boxing moving forward.

“There’s a lot of world-class potential in the surrounding area and furthermore to providing elite facilities for future elite fighters, MTK Tucson will play a positive role in many lives regardless of level.”

The gym becomes the 11th MTK gym across the world – joining the strongholds in Marbella, Manchester, Newcastle, Scotland, Liverpool, London, Sydney, Johannesburg, Brazil and Kazakhstan.

