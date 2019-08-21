Otto Wallin questions Tyson Fury’s chin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated heavyweight Otto Wallin 20-0 (13) believes Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) may be vulnerable to power shots after his draw with Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) last December.

The 28-year-old Swedish southpaw is set for face Fury at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

Fury twice climbed off the canvas to be held to a controversial draw against WBC champion Wilder in Los Angeles eight months ago and Wallin says he plans to test the big Brit’s chin when the duo meet in the ring.

“Anybody can get knocked out in the heavyweight division, that’s why it’s so exciting,” Wallin told Sky Sports.

“Fury showed a good chin and a lot of heart in that fight, but maybe those shots have taken something out of him too.”

The little-known Wallin, who is ranked WBA number four and IBF number 11, sees the Fury fight as a way to announce himself on the world stage.

“It would mean the world. I would beat the top guy in the division and it puts me in a fantastic spot to fight for a world title,” Wallin said.

“I thought that they were just reaching out to different guys to see who’s available, but things got more serious every day and that was very exciting.

“To have this fight is a dream coming true. Now it’s time to show I belong here.

“He can do whatever he wants in terms of taking me seriously or not. I’ll be focusing on what I need to do to be 100% ready for fight night, and I will be.”

Wallin has sparred Anthony Joshua in the past and wished him the best ahead of his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“I have a lot of respect for him and want to see him come back and do well,” said Wallin. “He’s a cool guy.”