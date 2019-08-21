Ricky Hatton reassures fans after pub footage emerges

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ricky Hatton has issued a statement to allay concerns for his health after footage emerged of him this week staggering around a bar.

The footage – believed to have been filed at the Dubliner Irish Pub in Tenerife and shared on social media – shows an intoxicated Hatton unsteady on his feet with a white t-shirt over his head before stumbling and falling.

The 40-year-old has spoken candidly about his substance abuse and mental health issues in the past and this latest incident caused concern amongst his fans that he was slipping back into old habits.

But Hatton has reassured fans he was just having a bit of fun while on a 10-day holiday abroad.

“Just a message re the crap in the papers to my friends & fans as I’m sure they might be concerned,” Hatton said on Instagram.

“I went to Tenerife for 10 nights. I went out six nights and stayed in four nights. I had my girls for three days & spent the vast majority with my whole family. Look on my insta.

“It just so happens I fell on my arse pissed one night. Jesus who hasn’t done that on holiday? Used to fall on me arse every night. Need to get rid of that belly tho. All good. The hitman.”

The Mancunian famously dethroned International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Kostya Tszyu by 11th round stoppage in front of a raucous home crowd at the M.E.N. Arena in 2005.

Hatton retired from boxing in 2009 following his second-round knockout defeat to Manny Pacquiao before an ill-fated comeback in 2012 when he was knocked out in nine frames by Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Since hanging up the gloves Hatton has remained active in the sport, training fighters including Love Island star Tommy Fury and heavyweight Nathan Gorman.