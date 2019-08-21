Three undefeated prospects to be showcased this Saturday night on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Three undefeated prospects – Northern Ireland middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez and Colombian super bantamweight Brandon Valdes – will be showcased this Saturday night on another installment of “RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, the show will be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, live from Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California (located about 30 miles from San Diego).

Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs) will headline against San Diego veteran fighter Rafael “The Pride of San Diego” Ramon Ramirez (21-4-2, 4 KOs) in 10-round main event.

In a pair of eight-round bouts, Dominguez (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Fabian Lyimo (23-9-2, 15 KOs), of Tanzania, in the co-featured event, while Valdes, now living in Los Angeles, meets fellow Colombian Jesus Martinez (26-8, 13 KOs) in the UFC FIGHJT PASS opener..



Fighting off-UFC FIGHT PASS is a six-round match between unbeaten Chula Vista, CA welterweight Adrian Guttierrez (7-0-1, 4 KOs) versus German “Tin Tan” Valdez (4-5-1, 1 KO), of Mexico.

San Diego super flyweight Dilan Miranda (4-2, 3 KOs) and Ming Freeman (1-4-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, open the evening in a scheduled four-round bout.

All fights and fights are subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $65.00

Doors Open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout starts at 5:30 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS commences at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.