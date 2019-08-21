Vasyl Lomachenko wary of Luke Campbell ahead of lightweight title clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) is expecting a tough fight when he faces Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) at London’s O2 Arena on August 31.

The southpaw duo will clash for Lomachenko’s WBA and WBO 135-pound titles, with the vacant WBC belt also on the line.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian was a decorated amateur and claimed his first world championship in just his third pro bout but 2012 Olympic gold medallist Campbell, also 31, enters the fight with strong credentials of his own.

“He is tall, he has a big reach, he is a smart boxer and has a high boxing IQ,” said Lomachenko to the Mirror.

“He also has lots of amateur experience so maybe for me it will be a big challenge. I never think about being unbeatable, I just do my job and train hard. When I come in the ring I believe I win.”

In his previous world title tilt Campbell dropped a split decision to Jorge Linares a year ago.

The lanky Brit is confident he has the tools to spring the upset on Lomachenko, who is widely regarded as the best boxer in the world pound-for-pound.

“I’ve never shied sway from a challenge, this is a big one but it is the type of challenge I train and prepare for everyday,” he said.

“I believe this is the two best lightweights in the division that are dancing off and this brings everything to the table. Power, speed, ability, this fight has everything.

“Come August 31 I believe that you’re going to see one hell of a fight.

“I’m a competitor and I want to compete at the highest level. I believe in myself and I will rise to occasion and be ready.

“Vasiliy doesn’t need to talk much because the action will do the talking. You’re going to see a great fight.”