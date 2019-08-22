Joseph Parker anxious to begin camp for proposed Dereck Chisora clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Joseph Parker is waiting for confirmation for his proposed clash with Dereck Chisora so that he can fly to Las Vegas to begin his training camp.

The former WBO heavyweight champion has been coveting a fight with Chisora since signing a three-fight deal with promotional powerhouse Matchroom Boxing with promoter Eddie Hearn suggesting the fight could be added to the undercard for Anthony Joshua’s proposed rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

As soon as the fight is signed, Higgins says Parker will fly out to America to begin camp with long-time trainer Kevin Barry.

Higgins was asked by Sky Sports when Parker would by ready to fly out of New Zealand: “Now. If they formally confirm the fight, he’ll fly into camp. All we’re waiting for is confirmation from the promoter, it’s frustrating.

“Confirmation that it’s on and Joe will be straight in camp.”

Manager David Higgins would like to see the potential fight take place sooner with the O2 Arena in London in October the target venue and date.

“That’s what I’ve been told. We’re ready and willing, but we’re running out of time,” Higgins said.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn confirmed last week that negotiations for Parker versus Chisora were ongoing.

“With Chisora and Parker, there’s been lots of talk,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I owe David Haye a call today to try and make that fight.”

Parker claimed the vacant WBO heavyweight title with a 12-round majority decision over current IBF, WBA and WBO champion Andy Ruiz Jr in New Zealand in December 2016.