Peter Quillin to face Alfredo Angulo after Caleb Truax withdraw with injury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Alfredo Angulo 25-7 (21) will face former WBO middleweight champion Peter ‘Kid Chocolate’ Quillin 34-1-1 (23) at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California on September 21.

Quillin was originally scheduled to face Caleb Truax 30-4-2 (19) on August 31 in a rematch of their no decision earlier this year, but Truax was forced to withdraw with an Achilles injury.

“It looks like the Caleb Truax fight wasn’t meant to be, but this fight against Angulo is an important fight for me to establish myself in this division,” said the 36-year-old Quillin.

Truax, 35, who defeated James DeGale for the IBF super middleweight title in 2017 before losing the belt in an immediate rematch, said he was disappointed he had to withdraw from the Quillin fight.

“I’ve been training hard every day, and I’ve always prided myself on pushing through any injuries,” Truax says. “But I know my body, and I know when enough is enough.

“I’m disappointed because this was a huge opportunity to take a big step toward regaining my IBF super middleweight title.

“I’m disappointed for all my fans because I wanted to put on a great show for them at The Armory. But I didn’t want to go into this fight, not being able to perform at a level that people are used to seeing from me and also performing at a level so I can defeat a world-class fighter like Peter Quillin.”

Dr Paul Schaefer of Health Partners’ Stillwater Medical Group recently diagnosed Truax with a “high-grade, partial-thickness tear of the Achilles tendon on his right ankle.”

Truax is considering surgery to repair the injury.

“This was an unexpected setback in a highly-anticipated bout for Caleb,” promoter Tony Grygelko said. “But Caleb’s health and well-being is our top priority, above all else.”