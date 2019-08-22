Tyson Fury: “Deontay Wilder hit me with the type of punch some people don’t wake up from”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury claims he could have died from the punch that knocked him to the canvas in the final round of his epic encounter with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles last December.

The British heavyweight was decked by a big right hand by the American knockout artist and looked like he wasn’t going to beat the count but miraculously made it up to finish the fight on his feet.

The fight was ruled a majority draw despite Fury controlling much of the action in the first half of the fight. The duo are expected to fight a rematch in early 2020.

See Also

Fury, who is scheduled to face little-known Swede Otto Wallin Las Vegas next month, also revealed that he felt no pain from Wilder’s right hand.

“It didn’t hurt at all. I didn’t feel any pain so probably not (unconscious),” the 31-year-old told SiriusXM.

“I think when you get hit in certain areas in the head you lose your coordination, you lose everything. It just goes for a second or so. But when you come around you either get up and your legs are gone, or you get up and you’re okay like I was in that twelfth round.

“As easy as I got up, I may never have got up. That was the type of punch that sometimes people won’t wake up from. Especially hitting me with a right hand and as I was going down he hit me with a left hook as well.

“So that should have been concrete, good night Vienna. But the Gypsy King rose like a phoenix from the ashes off the canvas to rally back from the 12th and it was an epic round.

“We won Ring Magazine Round of the Year, so it must have been a good round.”