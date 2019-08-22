Tyson Fury says he could defeat Andy Ruiz Jr one-handed

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury says he could defeat unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr with one hand tied behind his back.

Ruiz Jr became the only man to defeat Anthony Joshua when he stopped him in seven rounds at Madison Square Garden in June to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

The 29-year-old Mexican-American had Joshua on the canvas four times in the bout.

See Also

But Fury, 31, insisted he saw nothing to fear in Ruiz Jr.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Fury claimed a fight with Ruiz Jr would be an easy victory for him.

“Listen, we never know what’s going to happen in life and I can never say no to anything,” the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ said.

“But one thing I will say is, I will let the fans decide, which hand I put behind my back and beat Ruiz with the other hand – because I only need one hand for him.”

Ruiz Jr and Joshua are expected to clash in a rematch in December with Saudi Arabia the frontrunner to host the bout, although the champion have voiced his reluctance to travel abroad to defend his titles.

Last week Fury criticised Ruiz Jr’s fitness, saying he had been “eating a lot of tacos” instead of training.

It comes after Ruiz Jr’s trainer Manny Robles recently admitted his fighter was “not in great shape” with his second bout against Joshua little more than three months away.

Fury is in camp training for his September 14 fight against little-known Swede Otto Wallin in Las Vegas next month before a scheduled rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in February next year.

In their first fight in Los Angeles in December, Fury twice rose from the canvas late in the bout to secure a draw against the big-hitting American despite controlling much of the early action in the fight.

Fury revealed to ESPN that the deal for a second bout with Wider has already been agreed to.

“If we both get through our next fights then we’re going to fight February 22nd in the rematch,” Fury said.

“The rematch is signed, February 22nd – Las Vegas, Nevada.”

Wilder will defend his WBC belt against Luis Ortiz in November.