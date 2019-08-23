Daniel Dubois is storming Sky Sports heavyweight poll

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DANIEL DUBOIS IS romping home as the clear leader of a poll on skysport.com, which asks who is the heavyweight hopeful that will make the biggest impact at world title level?

The website post, designed to serve as a plug for the Croatian Olympian Filip Hrgovic’s upcoming ninth fight showcased by the broadcaster, offers a choice of 11 heavyweights looking to break into the elite of the division.

Hrgovic, Tony Yoka, Joe Joyce, Dubois, Nathan Gorman, Otto Wallin – who fights Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on September 14 – Junior Fa, Jermaine Franklin, Efe Ajagba, Evgeny Romanov and Frank Sanchez Faure are the candidates up for selection.

As it currently stands, Dubois, who bids to land the vacant Commonwealth title when he takes on Ghana’s unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh at the Royal Albert Hall on September 27, is the overwhelmingly popular choice with 62 per cent of the over 8,500 votes.

Hrgovic is next in line with just 11 per cent, followed by Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka (10 per cent).

Dubois’ spectacular demolition of domestic rival Gorman for the British heavyweight title has doubtless resulted in significantly increased awareness of his explosive talents and the young Londoner is bidding to win an incredible seventh professional title in just his 13th fight at the Royal Albert Hall.

Beside’s Dubois and a world title clash involving Adams the show will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp, middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmundson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

