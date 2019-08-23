Filip Hrgović is looking to put on a show in Mexico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

‘El Animal’ Filip Hrgović (8-0, 6 KOs) is excited to put on a show for the Mexican fans as he takes on the in-form Mario Heredia (16-6-1, 13 KOs) in Hermosillo tomorrow night, live on RTL in Croatia, DAZN in America and Sky Sports in the UK.

Having made his US debut at the MGM National Harbour in Washington on May 25, the man known as ‘El Animal’ is looking forward to fighting in front of Mexican fans for the first time as he takes another step towards a World title.

Hrgović, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, has beaten three Americans in his last three outings and is hoping to channel the notorious Mexican fighting spirit and give the fans a night to remember.

“I respect the Mexican people, I like this country for all the warriors that they have given the sport of boxing,” said Hrgović. “People like Morales, Barrera, Cháves, Canelo and a lot more. I’m excited to fight on this event and on DAZN.”

Hrgović’s Mexican opponent Mario Heredia, is coming off a victory against former WBC World Champion Samuel Peter and is hoping to impress in front of his home crowd.

“Finally I have got the opportunity that I was looking for, for years,” said Heredia. “This is the fight of my life and I will not waste it. I have never lost here in Hermosillo and I will continue with that mark.”

The Croatian heavyweight sensation endeared himself to the Mexican public whilst wearing a sombrero at Thursday’s press conference, and promoter Nisse Sauerland feels it won’t be long before Hrgović is a global household name.

“Filip is already a superstar in Croatia,” said Sauerland. “Fighting in different territories helps to showcase Filip’s abilities and personality to as many fans as possible. It won’t be long before he is fighting for a World title, maybe against Mexico’s own, Andy Ruiz”

Filip Hrgović against Mario Heredia will be broadcasted live around the world including living on RTL in Croatia, DAZN in America and Germany and Sky Sports in the UK.

