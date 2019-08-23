Gennady Golovkin should be 1-1 against Canelo Alvarez, says Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s promoter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Gennady Golovkin’s record against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez should be at least 1-1 according to the promoter of his next opponent, Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The Kazakh powerhouse had to settle for a disputed draw in his first encounter with the Mexican superstar before losing by majority decision in their second go-round.

Golovkin 39-1-1 (35) is aiming to claim the vacant IBF middleweight belt that was stripped from Alvarez for failing to defend against Derevyanchenko when he meets the 33-year-old Ukrainian at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 5.

Derevyanchenko’s promoter Lou DiBella believes Golovkin has every reason to feel hard done by in his two bouts against Alvarez.

“Canelo is one of the best fighters in the world. But anybody who knows anything about boxing knows that, at worst, when Canelo and GGG met it was 1-1,” said DiBella to Sky Sports.

“GGG has every reason to believe it was 2-0.”

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Alvarez refused to face Derevyanchenko in an IBF mandatory title defence, prompting the New Jersey-based sanctioning body to remove their recognition of him as their champion.

But DiBella doesn’t blame Alvarez for avoiding the fight.

“It doesn’t matter about contracts, you can’t force a man to go into the ring and fight another man if he doesn’t want to,” DiBella said.

Last year Golovkin was similarly stripped of the IBF title for baulking at a fight with Derevyanchenko.

“GGG opted not to fight Derevyanchenko at that time because the second Canelo was looming,” explained his representative Tom Loeffler.

“People said: ‘GGG thinks it’s too dangerous, he doesn’t want to fight Derevyanchenko, he is afraid’.

“I can tell you that GGG hasn’t ducked anyone.

“GGG hasn’t lost a fight in the ring – he might have lost on the scorecards, by one point in the last round.”

Derevyanchenko issued a warning to Golovkin, 37, saying it was time for a changing of the guard.

“His time is coming to an end,” said Derevyanchenko 13-1 (10) whose lone loss came to Danny Jacobs in his first IBF world title tilt last year.

“This is one of the three hardest fights GGG has ever walked into the ring for,” DiBella added.

Golovkin said: “This is no game, this is a real fight. He looks good, he looks strong, he feels that it’s his time. Maybe…”