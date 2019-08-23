Omar Juarez Talks Preparation for his Upcoming Fight on FS1 PBC Fight Night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Omar “El Relampago” Juarez shared insight into his recent training camp as he prepares to take on Gino de la Paz this Saturday night in FS1 PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Juarez’s fight will be part of action beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT that is headlined by unbeaten Brandon Figueroa defending his interim WBA Super Bantamweight title against Javier Chacon in a 12-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Panterita Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased through bertogdenarena.com and/or AXS.com.

Here is what Juarez had to say about training camp with his father and trainer Rudy Juarez, along with Rick Nunez, and more, heading into Saturday night:

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve had a phenomenal training camp that we’ve just wrapped up. I was in San Antonino getting good sparring with all the top fighters out there. I’ve known about this date for many weeks, so I’m in great shape. I’m going into this fight with good health and I’ll be ready to perform at a high level.”

On his upcoming fight with Genaro de la Paz:

“I know he’s a taller fighter that likes to apply a lot of pressure. I’ll be ready for his length and reach because the guys I was sparring with were tall as well. I know exactly how I will approach this fight. You’ll have to wait till fight night to see what I’m talking about.”

On fighting in his home state of Texas

“This will be my second bout in a row fighting in Texas, but this time it’s a lot closer to my hometown of Brownsville, Texas. The Bert Ogden Arena is only about an hour from my house, so I will have a tremendous amount of support from my fans back home who will all be making the short trip up to my fight. My opponent is from McCallen, Texas so he will have a lot of support as well, so I’m expecting an energetic crowd.”

On making his third televised appearance in only his fifth pro fight:

“To be making my third appearance on FS1 is a big blessing from my career. My management team is doing a fantastic job getting me on television and I’m truly grateful. My goal is to continue putting on great shows and become a household name on FOX with PBC.”

