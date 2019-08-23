Split-T Management’s DeAndre Ware looks for 2nd Consecutive Impressive Performance on ShoBox

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s super middleweight DeAndre Ware will look to further solidify himself as a contender when he takes on undefeated Vladimir Shishkin in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation card, Live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET / PT) on Friday night at Main Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Ware (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio is riding high on the strength of his previous ShoBox appearance when he won a 10-round majority decision over highly-regarded and previously undefeated Ronald Ellis on February 1st.

“This has been my best camp by far. I’m extremely confident and ready for this fight. I’m looking for this to be my best performance. It’s time for me to really get recognized for all that I’ve done. I’m ready for the next step and I’ll show it come Friday night,” said Ware.

A former collegiate football player at the University of Toledo, Ware works full time as a firefighter in his hometown of Toledo.

In Shishkin, Ware will be facing a standout amateur in Russia, compiling 301 wins in 330 fights before turning professional in 2016. He has won his last three contests – all scheduled 10 or 12 round fights -via knockout, including a career-best 10th round TKO of former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi in his last bout in October of 2018.

Ware was 168 lbs. at Thursday’s weigh-in; Shiskin was 167 lbs.

