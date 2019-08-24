Juan Francisco Estrada confident of retaining world championship at home this weekend

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 39-3 (26) is confident of retaining his world title ahead of his fight against Dewayne Beamon 16-1-1 (11) at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Mexican will be making the first defence of the green belt he won by unanimous decision against talented Thai fighter Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at the Forum in Inglewood, California in April. The fight was a rematch of their classic battle at the same venue a year earlier that Rungvisai won by majority decision.

Estrada will be headlining the card in his hometown of Hermosillo.

See Also

“I am very excited, very motivated by this fight before my people from Hermosillo,” Estrada said. “We’ve done a great preparation because we know the level and how competitive Beamon is, but I want to give the fans a memorable fight, and I want to tell you that the title stays at home.”

WBC number 14 Beamon will be having his seventh straight bout in Mexico. The 34-year-old from Goldsboro in North Carolina insists he has the ability to defeat Estrada and says to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“Estrada is the champion of this division, and that’s why I’m coming for him. I want to beat the best,” Beamon said.

“I’m coming to his backyard, but I have the talent, skill and hard work in the gym to overcome him. We’re going to beat him round by round. I have the style that’s difficult for him.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.