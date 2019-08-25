Boxing fan’s aren’t happy with Boxrec’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ rankings and Floyd Mayweather’s number 1 spot

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Floyd Mayweather has been rated as the ‘Greatest of All Time’ by boxing’s official record keeper website Boxrec.

Mayweather proud of his standing in boxing took to Twitter and Instagram to post:

“Numbers don’t lie and Boxrec told the truth.”

Mayweather finished his career 50-0 with wins against some top fighters which include Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton, Marcos Maidana, Saul Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, Arturo Gatti to name a few who entered the ring against ‘Money Mayweather’.

The surprise in the ratings is Muhammed Ali who is known as the ‘Greatest of All Time’ only reached fourth spot.

Boxing fans took to Twitter to share their views:

Muchiry Zack: “That’s a shoddy list; Mike Tyson has to be among top 5 at least.”

Malik: Floyd is the greatest of all time when it comes to numbers and defense; he is the worst of all time when it comes to casuals who don’t know boxing, plain and simple!”

TheCobrasConk: “Durán, Hagler, SRL [Sugar Ray Leonard] and RJJ [Roy Jones Jr] don’t even make the top 10 and Lewis and Calzaghe don’t even make this list at all….”

Steve2017: “Absolute rubbish u no1! – your entire career was spent fighting has-beans and you struggled to beat McGregor who both Ali and Sugar Ray would’ve knocked out inside 2 rounds!!”

Chris Loesch: “How does BoxRec get away without having either Klitschko brothers, no George Foreman and no Joe Calzaghe on this list? Look at the records. This is garbage.”

𝗢𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗵𝘁: “This is a ridiculous list.”

E Colyer: “AMEN! I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes. Mind you, I’ve watched and studied the best starting with Jack Johnson. Who else managed to go unbeaten and make the most money doing it? TBE all day every day! I am so glad Boxrec got it right.”

Chris Waterfall: “That list is a load of bollocks! Pacquiao no 2? Hopkins number 6! Leonard not even in top 10!! Hearn’s not even on the list. Don’t even know where to begin with this nonsense.”

Scott Jackson: “Agree – I don’t think you get the credit you deserve for being the greatest but c’mon this is dodgy as f**k without joe Calzaghe.”

Letsargue2: “Burn that list Floyd Mayweather, it’s no way that you’re number 1 ever. Muhammad Ali was better, Sugar Ray Robinson was better, Ray Leonard was better, Marvin Haglar was better and Joe Louis was better – you round out in the top ten maybe but never ever would you be the best ever.”

