Boxing fans call for change of trainer after Anthony Yarde losses to Sergey Kovalev

Boxing fans have reacted to Anthony Yarde’s 11th round defeat to WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

The 28-year old Brit travelled to Russia to face Kovalev in his own backyard and despite starting well and having the 36-year-old champion in trouble in the eighth, gassed in the later rounds.

But first, Anthony Yarde’s reaction to last night’s fight:

“I took a big risk for a big reward (cause I’m not a pu**y) Didn’t go to plan this time but my mentality stays the same #LIONSINTHECAMP BIG thank you for all the love and support.”

Boxing fans have called for a change in Yarde’s camp.

Michael Kirkup: “Change your team if you want to succeed. You took extra punishment at an early stage of your career when it wasn’t needed because your coach thinks it’s all about him. Align yourself with Adam Booth or Joe Gallagher.”

Moz Charles: “Fair play mate. Was a tough ask and you learned a lot – lots of time and potential still. Still think you need a proper trainer and proper sparring personally. But it’s your career. You do you. So close in the 8th…. well done.”

Phil Rogers: “When you watch the fight back look at McGirt’s advice in the corner. A champion as experienced as Kovalev still needed some instruction & guidance…. but you didn’t? It seemed pretty negligent on the part of your team.”

Leigh Simons: “Great fight and you’ll come again, the boxing world seen what you’re about and they all took note. #LionsInTheCamp”

Jack: “Showed all the ingredients of a really good fighter last night – game plan just wrong. Had success to his body but didn’t target it enough. You’ll come back, big learning curve.”

Jimmy2Phones: “Big up to you, man. You stepped up as a massive underdog and gave it your best shot and that’s all anyone can ask of you. You did yourself and the UK proud.”

Dravel Morrison: “You’ve gone up in my estimations going over to fight him in Russia. You change your team/trainer you will win a world title.”

Dale Hammond: “That eighth round Anthony, you were so close to stopping him. Great attempt and all the best with rest of your career. “

Daz Barker: “Definitely got a lion heart but as for lions in the camp, no! Only just found out you don’t spar and that’s mental man. You can definitely be a player in the title picture if you rectify a few things.”

Scotty D Boxing: “Change your hype job team and you will go far! What corner man shouts lions in the camp while your midway through the fight all Tunde cares about is his self-image. #newtrainerinthecamp”

