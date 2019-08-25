DiBella Entertainment announce new signing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former amateur standout Fazliddin Meliboev, from Kokand, Uzbekistan, newly signed to DiBella Entertainment, will make his highly anticipated professional debut against Toledo, OH native Marcus Washington (4-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight clash next Thursday, August 29, on the Broadway Boxing card from Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The featured bout is part of a sensational card live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

Meliboev will be trained in the pro ranks by Ravshan Khodjaev, one of the National Uzbekistan Team’s head trainers, and co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc.

“I’m thrilled to add an outstanding amateur like Fazliddin Meliboev to the DiBella Entertainment roster,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “At only 22 years old, Faz has a bright future and, together with Fight Promotions Inc., we will work hard to provide him every opportunity to achieve his goals. Fans in attendance at Foxwoods Resort Casino for next week’s stacked Broadway Boxing card and those watching the UFC Fight Pass stream will get to see an exciting amateur star as he begins on his path toward a world title.”

“I’m thrilled to work with DiBella Entertainment on the start of my professional career. I know that they can provide me with the opportunities to reach my goal of becoming a world champion,” said Meliboev. “Thursday night is very important to me and I’m very excited to make my pro debut in the United States and show the fans my skills.”

Fighting in Uzbekistan, Meliboev was a 2015 National Champion in the country’s acclaimed amateur program. The southpaw also won silver medals at the 2017 Great Silk Way Tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan, and the 2016 Chinggis Khan Cup, which took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Additionally, he also secured the bronze medal at the famed 2014 Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. Fighting in the World Series of Boxing, Meliboev won all three of his bouts.

Headlining the Broadway Boxing event on August 29, featherweight contenders Toka Kahn “T Nice” Clary (26-2, 18 KOs), a native of Liberia, now fighting out of Providence, RI, and Irvin Gonzalez (12-1, 9 KOs), of Worcester, MA, will collide in a 10-round contest.

In a 10-round women’s world championship bout, Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinosa (11-1, 6 KOs), of Lindenhurst, NY, will defend her WBA Super Middleweight World Title for the second time, facing undefeated contender Schemelle Baldwin (3-0-1, 2 KOs), of Newark, DE.

Priced at $125, $75 and $45, advance tickets for Broadway Boxing can be purchased online through the Foxwoods Box Office HERE, in person or by calling 800-200-2882. The venue is located at 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, CT, 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 6:30 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Broadway Boxing is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

