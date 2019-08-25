Team Pacquiao clarify confusion around Amir Khan fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

MP Promotions’ Sean Gibbons has spoken out about the announcement made by Amir Khan last month that he would be facing Manny Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia in November 8.

The 32-year-old from Bolton made the announcement after knocking out Australian Billy Dib at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 21.

“The next fight is going to be back in Saudi Arabia again, Riyadh this time. It’s going to be November 8,” said Khan 34-5 (21) at the time.

“Hopefully it could be the Manny Pacquiao fight. We have both signed that the fight is done. Hopefully, he gets past his fight (against Keith Thurman) this weekend.”

The 40-year-old Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) scored a 12-round split decision win over the previously undefeated Thurman in at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada to claim the WBA welterweight title on July 20.

Khan put out a subsequent statement saying he had been misled about a potential Pacquiao clash.

Gibbons says he doesn’t blame Khan for circulating misinformation.

“All I can tell you is I seen Amir Khan himself come out and tell people that was not true, there was a mistake,” Gibbons said to World Boxing News.

“He was represented by some people that were with him that said there were contracts in place. There was nothing ever in place. That didn’t come from me, that came directly from Amir Khan.

“He put out there was a statement that there were contracts and then about four days later he put out a statement saying, ‘oh I’m sorry, people around me said there was stuff but there wasn’t’.

“I like Amir Khan, he’s a great guy, wonderful guy but no there’s nothing out there right now.”

Pacquiao, who is a senator in his native Philippines, is expected to take the rest of the year off from boxing before returning in 2020.

Khan doesn’t currently have a fight lined up.

