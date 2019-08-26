Greetings from Al Bernstein Live

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hello Everyone,

As we head out of summer and into a fall season filled with boxing shows, here at Al Bernstein Live we look forward to seeing the sport continue to flourish. Along with all the major shows being televised on so many platforms, there are the regional promotions that are the very lifeblood of boxing. Al has enjoyed making appearances at those shows to enhance them with a nationally known boxing personality.

Al said, “I love getting to visit with the fans, take photos with them and chat about boxing. I also like aiding in the marketing of the card by guesting on TV and radio shows beforehand in the local market. I enjoy it and the shows are happy to get a national figure as a guest. It allows me to talk about the fighters being featured and help them get better known to the fans.”

See Also

Even with his television responsibilities there are still openings in Al’s 2019 schedule for some of these appearances and we look forward to working with many of you on this.

Al has also been performing his stage shows that uses his music and often specially made videos to tell the story of his 38 year journey as the “voice of boxing.” Fans enjoy seeing Al’s music side, which has garnered him praise as a vocalist from the Las Vegas media as he performs in venues like the Tuscany Casino. If boxing shows are held in riverboat or native American casinos, this show works well as an event in conjunction with the boxing promotion.

We wish you all the best in your endeavors in the rest of 2019 and would be delighted to work with you either again or for the first time.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.