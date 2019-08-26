Hughie Fury says Alexander Povetkin is “made for him”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Hughie Fury 23-2 (13) is confident he has the measure of veteran Alexander Povetkin 34-2 (24) ahead of their clash at London’s O2 Arena next Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Brit is backing himself in to defeat the experienced Russian.

“Povetkin is a good opponent but I believe that I belong at this level and I’m going to prove it,” said Fury.

“(Promoter) Eddie (Hearn) showed me other potential opponents but at the end of the day, if you believe you’re the best then you want to fight the best – and I do. I’ve had a bit of bad luck in previous fights but this is the time for me to shine and show people what I’m made of.

“Stylistically I think he is perfectly made for me. He is a good fighter who can’t be underestimated, and one shot can end it all in the heavyweight division.

“We’ve been working on things in this camp and brought in very good sparring partners who we’ve done lots of rounds with. I’m really looking forward to this and you will see on the night how I handle Povetkin.

“There’s nothing new with him, his style has always been the same. I will be the more active man in there and you can’t substitute for being active, but at the end of the day he is a professional and he’s experienced so he’ll be ready come fight night.

“I’m not really bothered about his power, I’m just concentrating on my own job and doing what I’ve got to do.

“A win against Povetkin puts me right back into the mix and this is where I belong. It puts me on the platform where I can fight anyone I want and it gives me respect and that’s what I want.

“I want to be in command and to fight the best. I’m not the sort of fighter who wants to keep fighting journeymen. I want to fight the best and prove I belong at the top.”

