Sampson Boxing Signs Undefeated Middleweight

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of Anaheim, California-based middleweight Jonathan “El Diamante” Esquivel.

24-year-old Esquivel (11-0, 10 KOs) had a stellar amateur career. In 2016, he was the USA Olympic Trials Champion and #1-ranked American light heavyweight, winning several national and international championships along the way. He finished with an overall amateur record 117-14.

As a professional, Esquivel is a southpaw boxer/puncher with a large fan base, due to his exciting style. Always looking for opportunities to hone his craft, Esquivel has worked in camp with several world champions including Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez, Gilbert “Zurdo” Ramirez and Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillen.

“I am embracing the opportunity to work with Sampson,” said Esquivel. “With Sampson, as part of the Team, my pursuit of a world title gains a lot more momentum.”

“Sampson understands the boxing game,” said Art James, Esquivel’s manager and trainer since he was a 12-year-old amateur. “With Sampson’s experience, resourcefulness, and insight as a trusting guide to Jonathan’s career, the rise to the top and becoming a world champion is within sight.”

“Jonathan is an electrifying fighter with a strong amateur background and a style that fans around the world will love to watch,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “I am happy to help this exciting young fighter and his team. Art James has dedicated his life to the fighters in his amateur program and this will be his first well-deserved world champion. There are very few trainers in boxing with Art’s dedication to his fighters.”

